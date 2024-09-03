September at the library

It’s September and we have a lot of programs for adults going on at the library this month! Let’s jump right into what’s on the calendar over the next couple of weeks:

Gentle Yoga is continuing on September 4 and 18 at 9:30 a.m. And returning from a break, Gentle Zumba is back on September 11 and 25, also at 9:30 a.m. Both of these programs are designed to be approachable and beginner-friendly. Space is limited though, so please make sure to register on our online calendar.

Our Saturday Book Club is meeting on September 7 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Defending Jacob” by William Landay. The next book, for the October meeting, will be “Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn.

On September 12 at 6 p.m., we’ll have the first meeting of the Library Fighting Game Community – we’ll be playing Street Fighter 6 on Playstation 5. All skill levels are welcome; we have DualSense controllers, but if you prefer a fightstick, bring that with you.

On September 13 at 2 p.m. we’re starting Color & Craft for Adults in the Community Room. We’ll be providing coloring materials and basic crafting supplies; you can bring whatever project you might be working on and just hang out with us in the community room and work around others. No need to register, just drop in!

On September 14 at 10 a.m. The Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will be presenting the latest for their Lecture Series with “Chain Across the Hudson” with speaker Donald “Doc” Bayne. This presentation will cover the Revolutionary War era, specifically the area around the Hudson River, where the rebels were trying to expel the British and block them from a key transportation corridor by building a giant chain across the Hudson River.

Later that day, on September 14 at 2 p.m., we’re kicking off our fall concert series in partnership with Music For Humanity with Music Connects Us with E’lissa Jones. E’lissa Jones is a singer, songwriter, violinist, pianist, and guitarist who has released six albums and toured the world with many music legends. Special thanks to “Michael Dorf Presents” and City Winery Hudson Valley for sponsoring the fall “Music Connects Us” series.

On September 16 at 6 p.m., we have the debut meeting of our new Romance Book Club: Sweet Pepper Readers with the first book being “A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting” by Sophie Irwin. Ask at the reference desk for more information.

For a full listing of upcoming events at the library, make sure you regularly check our online calendar. Or point your web browser to goshenpubliclibrary.org and see what we have through the calendar links.

Goshen Public Library

Goshen