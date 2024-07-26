Goshen Library happenings

The library is getting an upgrade! Not a physical one, but between August 1 until August 5, the library’s software is going to be getting a major overhaul. We’d like to remind all our patrons that we will be open during that time but there will be no checkouts, nothing will be checked in, the catalog will be offline, and we can’t pull up anyone’s profile. All other libraries in the RCLS system will either be closed or have similarly limited service.

If you’re looking for a story to read or listen to, this is a great time to explore Libby and Hoopla. Both services will be available as normal, and our reference librarians will be happy to help you get set up. Libby and Hoopla both have a large catalogue of eBooks and audiobooks available for free with your library card. The catch with Libby is that it treats materials as if they were physical books. So, if someone has an eBook checked out, nobody else can check it out until it’s returned. Hoopla works differently, items can be checked out instantly and there will never be a wait. However, there is a limit on how many items can be checked out (five per month). These two services complement each other well! Libby also offers support for almost any eReader. If you have an interest in comics or graphic novels, Comics Plus offers a huge selection through their app. For all these services, just search your device’s App Store for either Libby, Hoopla, or Comics Plus, find your library, put in your card and PIN, and you’ll be good to go!

Because the library will be open during our upgrade, we will have programs on those days: on August 1 at 4 p.m., Aventuras en Español/Adventures in Spanish will be happen in our kid’s activity room. That Friday, August 2, we’ll have outdoor Patio Tales at 11 a.m. and Expedition Read at 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, we will be playing family-friendly movies all day in our community room during the days our normal circulation services are suspended. Each day will have a theme: Thursday, August 1 will be 1980s movies, Friday, August 2 will be live-action films, Saturday will be animated movies, and Sunday will be pre-1960 classics. And as always, everyone is welcome to come to the library to read a newspaper or magazine, work on a jigsaw puzzle, use one of our PCs, or just bring a laptop and work at one of our tables using our free WiFi.

On August 5, we will be back to providing the same high-quality service you’ve come to expect from us.

You may have noticed that our website has been recently upgraded! While it’s still a work in progress, in the future it will allow us to better connect users with the information they need. As always, you can find us online at by pointing your web browser to goshenpubliclibrary.org.

