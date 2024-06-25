Enjoy Fourth of July responsibly

Fourth of July is all about celebrating American values and creating memorable moments with our family and friends. Over cold beers, people come together at barbecues and parades across the country to commemorate this nation we call home. Anheuser-Busch is honored to be on the menu at so many July 4 gatherings and is committed to making sure responsible drinking becomes as much of a tradition as the end of night firework show.

Before cracking a beer this Fourth of July, be sure to have a plan in place to get home safely. Drunk driving and boating are 100% preventable, so do the patriotic thing and don’t get behind the wheel. Together we can make our communities, roads, and waterways a safer place for everyone.

Over the last 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its network of independent wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in community-based programs and initiatives to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving, and other harmful uses of alcohol. All of us at Dana Distributors Inc. are proud to once again work with Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to encourage you to Decide To Ride by planning ahead for a safe ride home if you are drinking.

From all of us at Dana Distributors Inc., we wish you a safe and happy Independence Day.

Tom Kennedy, General Sales Manager

Dana Distributors