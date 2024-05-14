Check it out! News from Goshen Public Library & Historical Society

The days are starting to get noticeably longer, and the weather is starting to get warmer. It feels like summer is just around the corner! Did you know that the library is a great resource for outdoor activities?

Most obviously, we have plenty of books that can give you information about outdoor fun. Travel guides with ideas for regional daytrips, cookbooks with recipes to help you take your barbecue game to the next level, or even just a relaxing novel to read outside.

Less obvious are our museum passes. We have passes available that allow free access to the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Storm King Art Center, Museum Village, Guggenheim Museum, Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, NY Transit Museum, Boscobel House and Gardens, Museum at Bethel Woods, FDR Library & Museum, and Mohonk Preserve. We also have passes that allow for discounted admission to the American Museum of Natural History.

We also have a selection of yard games that can be checked out for a family gathering or just used in the park with friends! We have Kubb, Popdarts, croquet, bocce, pickleball, and more! If you have friends to play with, we have plenty of games to fill the warmer months with variety.

Of course, we can’t control the weather and we all know that sometimes in the spring it will rain all day or even for a week straight. In that case, the library still has options. We have a wide variety of board games including modern favorites like Ticket to Ride and Catan along with more traditional titles like dominos or Clue. If you’re interested in learning a craft, we have D.I.librarY kits available with the tools to learn crochet, knitting, or metal stamping.

As always, we’re having plenty of programs right inside the library. Make sure you check out the full schedule of programs at the calendar on the library’s website. For adults, we have the return of Gentle Yoga and Zumba on Wednesday mornings. Our Writer’s Group will be meeting to discuss the creative process. Video Game Club will get together to hang out and play Nintendo Switch games, we have a mini-mosaic crafting activity, and the first meeting of our newly restructured anime club for adults – the Goshen Anime Association. And as always, if you have any technological problems that need solving, every Wednesday at 2 p.m. our computer maven Jerome will be offering drop-in tech support.

For teens, we have our Teen Writing Club, a Books & Bagels discussion of realistic fiction, and a fun DIY craft.

We have plenty of children’s programs as well: family playdate, Spanish Storytime, Love, My Library Storytime, Pokemon Card Club, and Tot Time Treats.

Remember, you can find us online at any time by pointing your web browser to goshenpubliclibrary.org.

The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society

Goshen