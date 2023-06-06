Webinar. Climate adaptation and marginalized communities discussion

People living in disadvantaged communities or who are marginalized are at greater risk of harm from climate change and also may have fewer resources to aid in recovery. Climate resilience and mitigation efforts can exacerbate existing inequities, but also offer an opportunity to improve these issues.

On June 14, 1:00-2:30 p.m. The Inclusive Community Engagement: Best Practices from Climate Adaptation – a conservation and land use webinar – will discuss these issues. Sponsored by the Hudson River Estuary Program, the webinar will introduce the Inclusive Community Engagement Primer, offer an overview of its content, discuss the process, options, and some best practices for moving toward inclusive engagement at a community level and more. It will also profile examples of the inclusive community engagement strategies in practice.

Kristen Hychka, Research and Outreach Specialist, NYS Water Resources Institute, CSC Equity Working Group and Shameika Hanson, Climate Adaptation Specialist, The Nature Conservancy in New York will be the webinar speakers

Webinar attendees will receive an email confirming attendance, which may be submitted locally for one hour of municipal planning or zoning board training credit.

The webinar will take place via WebEx. To register, log onto https://rb.gy/7mq0r.