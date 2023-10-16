x
Wallkill River Center for the Arts holds annual Plein Air festival

Orange County. Artists were chosen by a jury to participate in this week-long event.

Orange County /
| 16 Oct 2023 | 10:12
The Wallkill River Center for the Arts (WRCA) hosted the eighth annual Hudson Valley, Plein Air Festival (HVPAF), which began on Monday, October 9. A jury chose 45 professional artists from among the 2023 applicants to take part in the week-long festival, which provides outdoor painting opportunities throughout a prescribed area in the Hudson Valley. Various awards are given for the works created during the festival, with a final artists’ reception held on Saturday, October 14. The works will remain on exhibit and for sale at the WRCA Galleries in Montgomery through November 5.

For information, visit wallkill.art.