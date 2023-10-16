Wallkill River Center for the Arts holds annual Plein Air festival

The Wallkill River Center for the Arts (WRCA) hosted the eighth annual Hudson Valley, Plein Air Festival (HVPAF), which began on Monday, October 9. A jury chose 45 professional artists from among the 2023 applicants to take part in the week-long festival, which provides outdoor painting opportunities throughout a prescribed area in the Hudson Valley. Various awards are given for the works created during the festival, with a final artists’ reception held on Saturday, October 14. The works will remain on exhibit and for sale at the WRCA Galleries in Montgomery through November 5.

For information, visit wallkill.art.