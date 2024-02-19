SUNY Orange launches new athletics website

In an effort to increase the online visibility of its athletics program, SUNY Orange has launched a rebranded and redesigned athletic domain “sunyorangecolts.com” that the college says will provide “greater team-related content with enhanced use of photos and graphics.”

The new site, by Presto Sports, will display four news stories at the top of the page. Users can click each headline to read the story, accompanied by a photo or graphic, the date and relevant team identification. The home page also includes a countdown to the next athletic event, a snapshot of upcoming events and three boxes that allow the college to feature calls to action, such as recruitment information, Hall of Fame nominations, sponsor opportunities and other items.

“This is an exciting move for our athletic program, teams and athletes,” said SUNY Orange Athletic Director Wayne Smith. “We were able to select one of Presto’s creative templates to give our athletics site an exciting new look, while at the same time taking advantage of Presto’s work with the NJCAA. We think our site is now on par with many of the teams we compete with in the conference and region, and we expect it will improve our recruiting because we can provide more team-related content that should appeal to recruits when they get to this page.”

“I’d like to thank Assistant Athletic Director Stacey Morris, Sports Information Director Daryl Williams, Athletic Communications Assistant Matt Esposito and the College’s Digital Media Manager Justin Cole for their hard work in this transition,” Smith added. “They developed new content, trained on the Presto content management system and transferred content from our existing site. Even though we are launching in mid-year, this site is backfilled with content highlighting our fall sports seasons as well.”

SUNY Orange fields nine athletics teams that compete within either Division II or Division III of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA): men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s soccer, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball and golf. The Colts are members of the Mid-Hudson Conference and NJCAA Region 15.

Each team’s section includes links to rosters, coaching bios, schedules, statistics, news, and more.

Prior to this launch, the Colts’ athletic site was embedded within the College’s sunyorange.edu domain. For more information on SUNY Orange’s athletics program, contact Smith at 845-341-4261 or at wayne.smith@sunyorange.edu.