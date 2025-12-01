Wrestling season preview

The ultra-challenging, yet ultimately rewarding competitive sport of wrestling is back for another season at the high school level in New York.

That appears to be very good news for all involved with the Goshen High School wrestling program.

“We have our sights set on a couple of goals this season,’’ Goshen head coach Jarrad Vrydaghs said. “We would like to finish in the top eight at the Section [IX] tournament this year. We also travel to a two-day dual tournament at Mount Markham High School near Utica each year. We have never won that tournament, but we have come very close a couple of times. We set a goal to go back and win that tournament this year the day we left last year.’’

Key returning wrestlers to the varsity roster include Gregory Schaefer (a 118-pound senior who placed fourth at Sections last season) and Evan Weeden (a 150-pound senior who placed fourth at Sections last season and who has placed in the meet three times).

“While these wrestlers are not newcomers, there are a few guys that we are looking at to take steps forward and contribute tremendously to our team this season,’’ Vrydaghs said, noting seniors Tim Papa and Michael Papa, sophomore Bryant Vass, and juniors Josh Luna and Gavin Deentremont.

“Tim had season ending shoulder surgery toward the end of the season last year. Michael lost a very close match last season with a chance to place on the podium at Sections on the line. Bryant has shown great dedication to the sport during the offseason and should contribute this year. Josh has worked with his partner Bryant Vass all off season to continue to get better and looks to have a great season this year. Gavin has continued to improve during the offseason and should have a very big year for us this season,” he said.

Vrydaghs added that team leadership is strong for the Gladiators.

“Gregory Schaefer and Evan Weeden are going to return as captains this season and will be our leaders in the room,’’ he said. “I believe that they bring a good energy to the room and the rest of the team does look to them for inspiration through their wrestling.

“They are also very involved with keeping the team connected through various activities outside of the wrestling room that continues to bond the team together.’’

The Gladiators posted seven hard-earned dual meets wins last year.

“We are definitely a contender this season within our league,’’ Vrydaghs said. “We will face competition from all of our opponents this year, but we certainly know that Wallkill will again be the team to chase.

“Our two leaders, Gregory and Evan, are both on track to finish their careers with over 100 career varsity wins. Currently, Evan has a 90-29 career record and Gregory is 77-25. Evan has a chance with another good season to finish top three all-time in Goshen Wrestling career wins and Gregory could finish right behind him in the top five all-time.’’