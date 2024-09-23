Warwick football defeats Goshen

The Warwick varsity football team had their toughest week of practice this year with the focus on defeating Goshen and bringing the Spirit trophy back to Warwick in New York State’s second longest running football rivalry dating back to 1896. Hard work paid big dividends as Warwick defeated Goshen 41-18 before a packed house of over 3,000 people and a fired-up Homecoming crowd. The Wildcats scored early and often behind five touchdown passes from quarterback Brody Frederick to an elite receiving core.

Ryan Sullivan led all receivers with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown while brother Dylan Sullivan caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Senior Anthony Mazza and Dan Devine combined for 142 yards and three touchdown receptions as “Air Warwick” was in full flight. Junior running back Giacomo Abbate led all rushers on 13 carries for 83 yards, as well as 68 yards on two kick-off returns. The offensive line of Michael Hennessy, Michael Miller, Matt Lupkovich, Grant Havell, Brayden Harrison, and Wyatt Vreeland were dominant up front.

The defense was led by captains Michael Miller (eight tackles and one assist), Aidan Corbalis (six tackles), Grant Havell (four tackles, four assists, one interception, and a blocked kick), Aaron Callender and Wyatt Vreeland who blocked a punt and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown. Matt Abel, Luca Siebert, Kevin Ginley, and Colton Senius were outstanding in the secondary, slowing down a dangerous Goshen passing attack. Cole Haskew was perfect on his extra point attempts for the special teams.

Warwick improves their record to 3-0 and will travel to Poughkeepsie Friday night, September 27, to take on Class A finalist Our Lady of Lourdes. Warwick defeated Lordes in 2023 highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown reception from Dylan Sullivan. The Wildcats were ranked 19th in New York State by the New York State Sports Writers Association prior to the win over Goshen.