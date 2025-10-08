Swim team shines at Eastern Invitational

The Goshen Girls Swim and Dive team made waves last weekend as they co-hosted the first-ever Eastern NY Girls High School Swim Invitational alongside Valley Central.

“I am so proud of our Goshen Girls swimming and diving team that they were able to sustain top performances for an entire week with our victories over Middletown, Monroe Woodbury and the Eastern NY Girls Swimming and Diving Invitational meet,” Coach Ed Kennedy said. “During the past week, each and every member has pulled something special out of their swim caps.”

The invitational was divided into large school and small school divisions, with Goshen competing in the small school bracket. Thanks to contributions from every swimmer, Goshen dominated the competition, amassing an impressive 513 overall points, outscoring every team in attendance across both divisions. It was one of the team’s highest performing meets of the season, showcasing both depth and speed across the lineup.

Just days earlier, the Lady Gladiators defeated rival Monroe-Woodbury for the first time in program history, edging out the Crusaders 99-87 in one of the closest meets of the season. Goshen notched 10 personal bests and six season best swims, with the meet coming down to the final relay. The Gladiators secured a dramatic 1-2 finish in that race, earning 12 critical points and sealing the victory.

“The team was led by outstanding diver Kaylee Crogan who placed first in all meets [for diving] and pulled out a victory on the last dive at Monroe to help seal the victory,” Kennedy added. “Top point grabber, Grace Matthews pulled out season setting wins in her events and relays, two times coming from behind on the anchor position in relays to win events.”

Goshen stands sixth in the Sec. IX rankings out of 23 schools which is the highest ranking in program history.

With record-breaking performances, milestone victories, and a growing reputation as a strong Sec. IX contender, the Lady Gladiators are proving this season to be one for the history books.