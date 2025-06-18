Softball season in review

By Josh Lashley

Even after a season of milestones reached and championships earned, there’s an opportunity to reflect upon the successful 2025 season of the Goshen High School softball program.

“Obviously, our victory over Minisink Valley in the Section 9 Finals was the most impressive game this season,’’ Goshen head coach Mike Kelly said. “We were down 2-1 in our last at-bat in the top of the seventh inning and our girls refused to give up- scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead. Our freshman pitcher, Addison Freiberger, then finished a terrific...performance by getting Minisink Valley to end the game with a one-two-three inning in the bottom of the seventh. The game winning hit came off the bat of freshman sensation Lila Snyder. Our victory against Minisink Valley in the Section 9 Finals on June 1st was our first victory over them in 10 years. We were 0-11 against them since 2017.’’

Kelly said there were two games that stood out in the regular season.

“The first was on a Sunday in mid-May. Due to all the rain we had, we had to play six games in six days starting on Saturday May 17. On Sunday, we played Warwick at home and we beat them, 9-3. We had previously lost to them and winning the second game put us in the thick of the race for the post-season,” he said. “Our last regular season game, a non-league game versus Middletown, was a drizzly day and we were lucky to get the game in. We came from behind to win in the bottom of the seventh inning and the win secured the No. 2 seed in the Section 9 playoffs.’’

Kelly added that several student athletes became better softball players as the season moved forward.

“I would have to say that collectively, our three freshman - Olivia Jordan (outfielder and leadoff hitter), Bailey Gomulka (third base) and Lila Snyder (extra player) - were the biggest surprises,’’ Kelly said. “Their contributions throughout the season were significant and grew larger as the season progressed into the playoffs...Snyder had the hit that drove in the go-ahead runs against Minisink Valley in the Section finals at Mount St. Mary on June 1.’’

The Gladiators achieved an overall record of 15-5 with eight wins in OCIAA Division 2.

“While we graduated six seniors, we return six starters that includes two solid pitchers: freshman Addison Freiberger and sophomore Anna Mayo,’’ Kelly added. “Both were selected to the Section 9 Class AA All-Star Team selected by the coaches.”