Soccer team prepping for success this season

The competition that the Chester Academy girls soccer program will face in 2025 sure will be relentless. But, the team’s attention to detail on the pitch as well as their team unity are both just as relentless.

The team is scheduled to host Port Jervis on Sept. 19.

“Some goals for the season are to make the playoffs again,’’ head coach Rob Alonso said. “We were a playoff team last year and it would be great to qualify again [in] back-to-back years especially as a young squad this year.’’

Among the top returning varsity-tested student athletes to help Chester toward those goals this year are Zoe Arnett (senior, winger), Brooke Battiato (senior goal tender and defender), and Kutemba Chilufya (sophomore, midfielder).

“Zoe Arnett was our second-leading goal scorer from last season and Kutemba Chilufya was a Class C/D All Star last season,’’ Alonso said.

Several players on the varsity roster could contribute greatly for the team this fall.

“Some promising players this year are some of our younger returners as they look to take on bigger roles on the team,’’ Alonso said. “We have eighth grader Bri Ferraro and sophomore Jaylen Monzon, who both play midfield. We also have sophomore defender Kylie Kennedy who will be a big part of the defense this season.’’

There is plenty of leadership emerging from the varsity lineup thus far this season.

“I look for a lot of our experienced returners to lead this year along with our three captains Brooke Battiato, Zoe Arnett and Kutemba Chilufya,’’ Alonso said. “We have a young team this season, so I am looking to them to really help with getting these younger players up to speed with the varsity game and be able to answer any questions they may have on play, game plan, etc. if I am not around. I also am looking for them to keep the team chemistry high throughout the season which is very important if you want to be successful in soccer.’’

Chester Academy tallied an overall record of 6-6-4 in 2024 and they are looking forward to facing tough opponents once again this year.

“This season, we are a very young team compared to years past,’’ Alonso said. “We graduated seven seniors from last year - all of which were starters. So we have a very different group this year that I believe can make some noise once they get playing together this season.

“O’Neil will be the team to beat this season in our division. They are well organized and very skilled team with great coaching,’’ he added.