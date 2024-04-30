Senior track athlete breaks two school records

Goshen High School senior track athlete Dametrious “Lalo” Esannason broke two school records over the span of three days last week, and posted two of the fastest times in New York State so far this season, the school district reported.

On Saturday, April 20, he ran at a speed of 10.66 in the 100-meter dash at the Goshen-hosted Trotters Track Carnival. He also broke the 2012 GCSD record set by Matt Mungo.

On Monday, April 22, he ran at a speed of 21.77 in the 200-meter dash at a dual meet versus Port Jervis at Goshen, the fastest time in NYS so far this season, per the district. He broke the 30-year school record held by Najai Plowden.

Goshen’s athletic department congratulated Esannason for his accomplishments, as well as those of his fellow track teammates.