Ryan Schramm becomes state indoor track champion

Goshen High School’s indoor track team gave a strong performance at this year’s state championship meet, the school district shared. By the end of the day, the Gladiators had secured a state champion and a number of impressive performances.

As explained by the school, each section puts together an intersectional relay made up of athletes that each qualify as individuals. For the Section IX boys, that team was made up of athletes from Wallkill, Highland, Tri-Valley, and Goshen’s Ryan Schramm.

Schramm ran a personal best of 1:22.67 for the 600-meter leg, putting him in first place. The team as a whole finished with a time of 8:44.00, bringing home the gold for Section IX in both Federation standings and NYSPHSAA, and making Schramm a state champion.

The Section IX girls intersectional relay team also took All-State honors. Goshen’s Laila Logan ran a time of 1:39.65, catching two competitors. Section IX had a total time of 10:16.56, capturing bronze at the state level for Logan and all the team’s members.

Senior Noah Klugman kicked things off for Goshen with an outstanding performance in the 3,200-meter run. Klugman went out in 4:41 for the first half, and finished in 4:44 for a personal best time of 9:25.12, placing 15th overall.

The girls 4×200-meter relay team of Daniella Grant, Olivia Sawyer, Larianna Bala, and Joy Sawyer continued their successful season with personal best splits from Bala (27.09) and Joy Sawyer (25.87) for a total time of 1:46.22, just .25 off of their school record time.