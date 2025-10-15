New faces making waves for swim team

The Goshen Girls Swim and Dive team welcomed five new swimmers and one new diver to the roster this season - and the impact has been immediate.

In the early weeks of the season, the team focused on one common starting point: the 50-yard freestyle, which gives every new athlete a chance to find their speed and comfort in competition. As the season progresses, swimmers are branching out into new events, discovering the art of pacing and endurance. Learning the difference between sprinting a 50 and managing the grind of a 500 has been a defining experience for these young athletes. It’s a lesson in balance: How to push your limits without running out of steam.

Among the newest Gladiators is eighth grader Cecilia Boesch, who has shown remarkable progress. In her debut meet on Sept. 5, she swam the 200 freestyle in 2:59.73, and just 20 days later, she dropped over 16 seconds to record a 2:43.78.

Jade Colon took on the challenge of the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 2:28.17 on Sept. 16. Just two weeks later, she lowered her time to 2:10.58, an impressive improvement in one of swimming’s most demanding strokes. Her sister, Jewel, has been equally determined. After swimming the 100 backstroke in 1:56.19 on Sept. 18, she shaved her time to 1:44.97 in only a week.

Jenna Fonda made an early mark for the Gladiators, securing a Sec. IX qualifying score for diving in her second meet. She’s also been a key contributor to Goshen’s B relay teams, providing steady performances.

Yuliana Mena, a late addition to the lineup, has wasted no time making her presence felt. Her first race on Sept. 25 was the 200 freestyle and she came in at 4:09.95, but she returned to the same event just five days later and dropped a remarkable 18.05 seconds.

Rounding out the newcomers is Lily Rosenthal who showed steady improvement in the 100 breaststroke, cutting from 2:17.18 on Sept. 16 down to 2:13.45 the following week.

Across the board, the new swimmers have demonstrated the kind of dedication every coach hopes for: showing up, putting in the work, and seeing the results in faster times and stronger finishes. Boesch, Rosenthal, and both Jade and Jewel Colon even took on the ultimate test of endurance in varsity competitions: the 500 freestyle. Completing 20 laps of the pool isn’t easy, but these four handled it with courage and determination.

Head Coach Ed Kennedy and Assistant Coach Janet Albanese have been instrumental in shaping both the technique and confidence of this growing team. Their mix of experience and encouragement has kept the energy high as Goshen moves into one of the most competitive stretches of its season facing Valley Central, Washingtonville, and Minisink all in the same week.

With veterans leading the way and newcomers making huge strides, the Gladiators are carrying strong momentum into the heart of their schedule and showing that hard work truly pays off, one lap at a time