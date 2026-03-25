Mount Saint Mary’s basketball coach retires.

After 17 seasons at the helm of the Mount Saint Mary College men’s basketball program, head coach Ryan Kadlubowski has announced his retirement from college athletics.

Kadlubowski departs as the winningest conference coach in program history, having guided the Knights to sustained success both on and off the court. He ranks first all-time at the Mount with 140 conference wins and second all-time with 186 career victories. His tenure was defined by eight Skyline Conference postseason appearances, four ECAC Tournament berths, and the 2012 ECAC Metro Championship.

Reflecting on his departure, Kadlubowski described the decision as “bittersweet.”

“It has been my honor and privilege to have led this basketball program for the past 17 years, but the time is right for me to step down,” Kadlubowski said. “You must sacrifice a lot of time and events in your own personal life as a college head coach, putting the needs of the program and its players first and foremost. I did this to the very best of my ability, and with all of my heart, for the entire 23 years I have been a college coach.”

That dedication earned him Skyline Coach of the Year honors twice (2011, 2014) and saw him mentor 15 All-Conference selections and eight 1,000-point scorers. His most decorated season came in 2011-12, when he led the Knights to a school-record 23-7 mark.

“On behalf of the Mount Saint Mary College Athletic Department, I want to thank Coach Kad for his dedication, leadership, and impact on the Men’s Basketball program,” said Athletic Director Samantha Howe. “He has been a valued part of the athletics team and will be missed. We wish Ryan, his wife, Jenn, and his two daughters, Maddie and Norah, all the best!”

Beyond the championships and accolades, Kadlubowski’s legacy is anchored in the culture he established. He expressed deep gratitude for the “young men who trusted me to help guide and teach, both on and off the court,” as well as the colleagues who supported the program’s mission.

“To all the current and former players that have ever played for me: thank you for all that you have given to me,” Kadlubowski said. “I am proud of each and every one of you for giving your all in pursuing your academic and athletic goals. Most importantly, I am proud to see how you’ve grown into the men that you are today.” He added, “Behind every great coach, there are great assistants. I was blessed with many great ones by my side, all of whom I call friends and colleagues.”

Throughout his 17 years, Kadlubowski maintained a tradition of writing a “quote of the day” at the bottom of every practice plan for his team to read and discuss. In that same spirit, he offered one final sentiment to the Newburgh community and the Knight Nation that supported him throughout his career: “You never really leave a place you love. Part of it you take with you, leaving a part of yourself behind.”

He added, “I loved my time as the head men’s basketball coach at Mount Saint Mary College, and I will cherish all of the lifetime relationships and memories that have been created.”