Local cheer teams win big at Section 9 championships

On Saturday, February 22 Monroe-Woodbury High School hosted the Section 9 Cheerleading Championships. The 19 teams competed in five separate divisions with championships earned in Class A, B, C, D and Co-Ed.

The Cornwall Dragons (Class B), Dover Dragons (Class C), SS Seward Spartans (Class D) and the Goshen Gladiators (Co-Ed) each won their Section 9 titles.

The Crusaders beat the other three teams in the A division with another flawless routine and will now advance to the state finals with the other four section champions. The NYSPHSAA State Cheerleading championships will be held at Visions Veterans Memorial Area in Binghamton on Saturday, March 8.