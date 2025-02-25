x
Local cheer teams win big at Section 9 championships

Central Valley. The Crusaders, Spartans, and Gladiators will all advance.

Central Valley /
| 25 Feb 2025 | 04:04
    The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity cheerleading team celebrates their Section 9 Class A championship.
    The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity cheerleading team celebrates their Section 9 Class A championship. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    S.S. Seward’s varsity cheer team celebrates their win.
    S.S. Seward’s varsity cheer team celebrates their win. ( Photo courtesy the Florida Union Free School District)
    The Goshen Gladiators cheer team won the Section 9 title for their division.
    The Goshen Gladiators cheer team won the Section 9 title for their division. ( Photo shared by the Goshen Central School District)

On Saturday, February 22 Monroe-Woodbury High School hosted the Section 9 Cheerleading Championships. The 19 teams competed in five separate divisions with championships earned in Class A, B, C, D and Co-Ed.

The Cornwall Dragons (Class B), Dover Dragons (Class C), SS Seward Spartans (Class D) and the Goshen Gladiators (Co-Ed) each won their Section 9 titles.

The Crusaders beat the other three teams in the A division with another flawless routine and will now advance to the state finals with the other four section champions. The NYSPHSAA State Cheerleading championships will be held at Visions Veterans Memorial Area in Binghamton on Saturday, March 8.