Kennett Xcel gymnastics teams excel at state competition

The Kennett School of Gymnastics Xcel teams competed at the New York State Gymnastics Championships at Rockland Community College April 26 through 28, with the Gold, Silver, Platinum and Diamond teams taking first place and the Bronze team taking third.

Led by their coach, John Smales, the girls, who practice twice a week for four hours a week, competed in beam, floor, vault, and bars.

Gold team

Adelyn Sarno, 11, Spring Glen; Sara Marina, 12, Warwick; Elizabeth Zhepak, 11, Monroe; Devin Sleight, 11, Blooming Grove; Lily Marvulli, 11, Highland Mills; Rilee Davies, 12, Walden; Isabelle Gomez, 15, Port Jervis; Jenna Fonda, 12, Goshen; Natalie Wargo, 12, Slate Hill

Silver team

Ava Brendel, 12, Goshen; Emily Thorson, 12, Warwick; Fiona Trowell, 10, Westtown; Eleanor Avener, 10, Howells; Elle Goodwin, 10, Monroe; Hailey Della Monica, 10, Goshen; Reagan Wargo, 9, Slate Hill; Emerson Lux Parrington, 8, Montgomery; Madison Laurice, 10, Chester; Ashley Abreu, 9, Monroe; Harper Hinspeter, 9, Montgomery; Kennedy Vidal, 9, Highland Mills

Diamond team

Camryn and Avery Flynn, 14, Campbell Hall; Allison Torres, 17, Goshen; Emily Jennings, 17, Mount Hope; Madison Jennings, 12, Mount Hope

Platinum team

Chloe Schaddegg, 18, Sussex, N.J.; Hannah Potzer, 12, Vernon, N.J.; Isabelle Kuzicki, 12, Glenwood, N.J.

Bronze team

Ella Brendel, 9, Goshen; Gianna Dunado, 9, Chester; Leanna Butingaro, 9, New Windsor; Haisley Sharp, 7, Rock Tavern; Kensi Carillo, 8, Pine Bush; Alyssa Abreu, 8, Monroe; Scarlett Ryan, 9, Goshen; Darla Gautier, 10, Goshen