x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Kennett Xcel gymnastics teams excel at state competition

Goshen. The school had winners from various towns and villages throughout the Orange County region.

Goshen /
| 14 May 2024 | 04:24
    The Kennett School of Gymnastics Xcel Silver Team took first place.
    The Kennett School of Gymnastics Xcel Silver Team took first place. ( Photo courtesy of Alison Brendel)
    The school’s Gold Team took first place as well.
    The school’s Gold Team took first place as well. ( Photo courtesy of Alison Brendel)
    The school’s Diamond Team also took first place.
    The school’s Diamond Team also took first place. ( Photo courtesy of Alison Brendel)

The Kennett School of Gymnastics Xcel teams competed at the New York State Gymnastics Championships at Rockland Community College April 26 through 28, with the Gold, Silver, Platinum and Diamond teams taking first place and the Bronze team taking third.

Led by their coach, John Smales, the girls, who practice twice a week for four hours a week, competed in beam, floor, vault, and bars.

Gold team
Adelyn Sarno, 11, Spring Glen; Sara Marina, 12, Warwick; Elizabeth Zhepak, 11, Monroe; Devin Sleight, 11, Blooming Grove; Lily Marvulli, 11, Highland Mills; Rilee Davies, 12, Walden; Isabelle Gomez, 15, Port Jervis; Jenna Fonda, 12, Goshen; Natalie Wargo, 12, Slate Hill

Silver team
Ava Brendel, 12, Goshen; Emily Thorson, 12, Warwick; Fiona Trowell, 10, Westtown; Eleanor Avener, 10, Howells; Elle Goodwin, 10, Monroe; Hailey Della Monica, 10, Goshen; Reagan Wargo, 9, Slate Hill; Emerson Lux Parrington, 8, Montgomery; Madison Laurice, 10, Chester; Ashley Abreu, 9, Monroe; Harper Hinspeter, 9, Montgomery; Kennedy Vidal, 9, Highland Mills

Diamond team
Camryn and Avery Flynn, 14, Campbell Hall; Allison Torres, 17, Goshen; Emily Jennings, 17, Mount Hope; Madison Jennings, 12, Mount Hope

Platinum team
Chloe Schaddegg, 18, Sussex, N.J.; Hannah Potzer, 12, Vernon, N.J.; Isabelle Kuzicki, 12, Glenwood, N.J.

Bronze team
Ella Brendel, 9, Goshen; Gianna Dunado, 9, Chester; Leanna Butingaro, 9, New Windsor; Haisley Sharp, 7, Rock Tavern; Kensi Carillo, 8, Pine Bush; Alyssa Abreu, 8, Monroe; Scarlett Ryan, 9, Goshen; Darla Gautier, 10, Goshen