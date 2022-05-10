Goshen spring sports boast undefeated records at season’s midpoint

At the midpoint of the spring season, Varsity Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Girls Golf and Girls Track are sporting undefeated records.

The Girls Lacrosse team is currently 5-0 and fighting for their second title. Top scores thus far are Alexa Kriney (13) and Grace Gardner (12). Midfield has been controlled by impact player senior Megan Salte and Emily Dowling being strong off draw controls. The defense is led by goalie Carly Larsen with 35 saves and senior Lauren Lingerman. Eleven of 19 girls have scored, and 15 girls on the team have GPAs over 90. Larsen (Division I, American University) and Gardner (Division II, College of St. Rose) have signed Letters of Intent.

Boys Lacrosse is off to a 6-0 start with Mario Alfieri leading the way with 24 goals and 20 assists. Also contributing are Gavin Duggan (15 G, 14 A), Duane Schiaffo (15G, 9A), Enzo Pupo (12 G, 9A), Tommy Tedeschi (9 G, 5A) and John Corvino (8 G). Jake Tedeschi has 63 saves in goal and Torin Breheny has won 43 face offs. The team defense is stellar, allowing only 5 goals per game.

The Girls Golf team is off to an incredible start with an 8-0 record. With that record, they defeated every Division II team in the first ever Divisional tournament. Sofia Fini, Isabella Ok, Jillian Pucci, and Grace Allan have been the top performers, sometimes defeating teams by 20 plus strokes.

Tennis is currently 2-3 and Aidan Staunton has established himself as one of the top four players in the OCIAA.

Baseball is currently 2-3 in Class A Competition. They are led in hitting by Matt Boaz, Ryan Zirilli, and Mike DeRosa with batting averages above .400. Pitching has been led by Alex Ramos with 2 wins and 17 strikeouts in 14 innings.

The Boys and Girls Track and Field teams are also off to a great start. The Girls team is undefeated to this point. Many gold, silver and bronze medals were earned in the Cornwall Relays, Coliseum Classic and Trotters Track Carnival.