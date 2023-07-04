Goshen. Local residents dominate opening day at Historic Track

The July 1 opening of the 2023 race meet at Goshen Historic Track was a display of local Orange County horsemanship as Goshen and Orange County residents made their marks.

Jason Bartlett of Goshen, fresh off his 10,000 victory, won four times during the day while Mark Macdonald and Jordan Stratton from Orange County recorded two victories each to make the day a local success.

The races were held under beautiful conditions as Mother Nature and Canadian Wildfires were all kept at bay, reflected in the filled grandstand.

Hurrikane Hunter, trained by Historic Track tenant John Mc Dermott, was the fastest victor of the day stopping the timer in 1:53.3. Starting from the rail position and driven by Bartlett, the 3-year-old son of Huntsville ran 28.1, 58, 1:26.3 and a 27 flat final quarter in the win. The gelding is owned by Jonathan Klee Racing, Taddeo Sienicki Stables, Bolasci and Garofalo and bred locally by Steve Jones.

The Stallion Huntsville, who makes his home at Cameo Hills Farm within shouting distance of Historic Track, recorded four wins on the race card as well.

The one amateur race of the card, a CKG Billings event, was won by the Andrew Adamzcyk-trained Call Me the Fireman. Driven by Amateur Driver of the year Anthony Verruso, the 7-year-old Wishing Stone gelding owned by Verruso led start to finish to hold on by half a length over Shoemaker Hanover and John Calabrese in 1:59.3.