Goshen High School girls basketball shows promise

Be it in victory or defeat no just an effort, but a solid effort indeed was put forth by the Goshen High School girls basketball program on the court at all times this recently concluded season.

The Gladiators finished up with four hard-earned victories this year.

“Both games against Washingtonville were tremendous,’’ Goshen head coach Dillon Johnson said. “We won by four there and lost by one point at home. In those two games the team as a whole was at its best. “Everyone embraced their roles and everyone gave their all in those roles. The bench was energetic and engaged, no one was worried about their own playing time, and the ones getting on the floor worked through mistakes, had confidence and played great team ball.’’

Leadership was ever present on the court for the Gladiators this winter.

“Ava Croughan, Asia Robinson, MC Collins and Drea Kelly [were leaders on the team],’’ Johnson said. “Ava is a two-time captain and really started to be vocal, hold players accountable and be an extension of the coaching staff. Asia really blossomed as a leader. She brings a ton of energy, talks on defense, is encouraging, and really will step out and advocate for the team and the girls.

“MC is our other captain and she is the most encouraging and supportive human we have on the team. She never quits, always gives it her all and motivates her teammates every single day. Drea has always been a girl that when she speaks people listen, she plays tremendous defense and is a fierce competitor.’’

Several student athletes on the roster steadily got better at the sport at every given opportunity.

“We pulled up an eighth grader, Ava Antolino, who ended up starting a few games and really improved taking care of the ball, her confidence on offense and her playmaking ability,’’ Johnson said. “Asia Robinson was our Most Improved Player, and I think that her progress was a little surprising, in the sense that she had a lot of little things to tweak, but when she finally did it all came together so quickly.

“Addi Freiberger is another one that really impressed the coaches in her development. She knew what she had to work on and improve and she did just that. She struggled early on with taking care of the ball, and spacing on the offensive end, but she kept at it and really improved.’’

The contributions of the 2025-2026 team won’t soon be forgotten and optimism abounds regarding the future of Goshen girls basketball.

“We only graduate two players next year and return the core of the team for the next two years,’’ Johnson said. “We had two eighth, three ninth, and three 10th graders this season. The girls had a taste of what it looks like when we are playing well, and they have seen all of the things we need to work on.

“The buy-in and talent is at its highest it’s been in my two years as varsity coach. We have a super young and talented JV and Modified teams so we just have to keep these girls playing and together. We’ll have the same coaching staff at all levels next year so the stability will help everything improve. I think this is just the beginning and know that we are looking to make a splash next season.’’