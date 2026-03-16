Goshen High School boys basketball celebrates stellar season

The 2025-2026 version of the Goshen High School boys basketball program stepped on the court not just to compete, but to do so with enthusiasm, the idea of team work as well as determination.

This was quite impressive to witness, especially for Gladiators head coach Sal D’Angelo.

“The contests that stand out the most to me were the section semifinal game versus Washingtonville and the Sectional Championship game versus Warwick,’’ D’Angelo said. “We have so much respect for those programs and unfortunately knew our path through the playoffs would lead us up against them for a third time. One of the hardest things to do in high school basketball is to beat a team three times, but fortunately, we were up to the task.’’

Many student athletes on the team demonstrated their leadership skills this winter season.

“Jimmy Kelly was the heart and soul of our team this year,’’ D’Angelo said. “Returning fully healthy, we had an amazing group which luckily rallied around him and helped lead us to our third section championship in five years. Jimmy, along with our other two captains Jake Giordano and Ethan Greico, were the gold standard for communication, positive energy and team-first mentality down the stretch of our season.’’

There were players on the roster who steadily got better on the court throughout the course of this recently concluded season.

“I thought Gavin Kincade, a new student athlete for us this year, was steady and unwavering for most of the season,’’ D’Angelo said. “Moving into a new district is not an easy thing to do, especially when looking to play alongside a core of players with a long rapport. He got better week in and week out and was clutch for us in so many big moments of so many big games.’’

The Gladiators posted an outstanding overall record of 19-4 this winter, going undefeated against League competition.

“Jimmy Kelly finished the season on an absolute tear,’’ D’Angelo said. “He set the Section IX single-game scoring record with 65 points versus Port Jervis, in a game he surpassed 1,000 career total points. Just weeks earlier, he had surpassed the 50 point mark with 51 versus Minisink Valley.

“Three of our top rotational players will be back next year, which will be a year filled with youth in our program. Starters Gavin Kincade and Sean Kelly will certainly lead the way, with the help of freshman reserve guard Karter Bartlett.’’