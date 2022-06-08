Goshen High School athletes honored by OCIAA

GOSHEN – Goshen High School seniors Nathan Dershem, Jacob Kriney, and Kayla Schramm were honored last week at the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association (OCIAA) annual Scholar-Athlete Breakfast at Kuhl’s Highland House in Middletown.

Both Jacob and Kayla were honored as OCIAA Senior Scholar-Athletes, and Nathan was honored with the Tyler Muise MVP Award. The Senior Scholar Athlete Award is given to a graduating male and female athlete in each member school.

The four guidelines for selection are: top 20% class ranking; participation in at least one varsity sport; performs as an above average athlete; and outstanding citizenship. The Tyler Muise MVP Award, named after former Valley Central student Tyler Muise, is given each year to a student with special needs to acknowledge their dedication to an athletic program.

Jacob Kriney has a 94 GPA and played varsity soccer, skiing, and lacrosse for Goshen High School. Jacob served as team captain for the ski team and received the Soccer Coaches Award and Most Improved Player. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Government, and volunteers with Catholic Charities and as a tutor and youth lacrosse coach. Jacob will major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Denver.

Kayla Schramm has a 98.45 GPS and was a member of the varsity cross country, indoor track, and track and field teams. She was team captain for cross country and track, and earned her varsity letters beginning in eighth grade. Kayla is the school record holder in the 800 meter and 1 mile (indoor and outdoor). She also holds school records in the 2000 meter steeplechase, 1000 and 1500 meter runs, respectively. Kayla is also the two time Indoor Section Champion and a three time Cross Country Section Champion.

She volunteers with Pets Alive and the local food pantry, and is a member of National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, Interact Club, and orchestra. She will attend Boston University where she plans to continue her athletic career.

Nathan “Nate the Great” Dershem is the 2021-22 recipient of the Tyler Muise MPV Award. Nathan has been a part of the football, wrestling, and Unified Basketball programs at Goshen High School. He is an inspiration to his teammates and opponents. He never backed away from a challenge and always encouraged his teammates in practices and contests. Nathan is the epitome of what it means to be a Goshen Gladiator. He is very passionate and competitive, but also supportive and reassuring. As one of Nathan’s teammates said, “The room always seems to get brighter whenever Nate ‘The Great’ Dershem walks in.”