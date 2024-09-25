Goshen girls’ swim team loses to Monroe-Woodbury

On Sept. 24, the Goshen High School girls’ swim team had their three-meet winning streak snapped by the undefeated 6-0 Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders.

Goshen was able to hang in the meet up until the butterfly event, based on the first-place finishes of Grace Matthews with 2:35.6 in the 200-individual medley, Natasha Zellner-Portela’s 27.3 in the 50 freestyle, and Kaylee Croughan’s 230.5 in the one-meter diving. But in the end the girls from Monroe proved to be too strong for the upstart underdogs Lady Gladiators from Goshen.

All three of these young Gladiator women rose up and pushed the team forward with impressive wins in their respective events. Other highlights of the meet were Rhyanne Ruffy qualifying for sections in the diving. Team newcomers Aimee Mancuso and Alexis Sofia turned in personal best times while scoring in the meet.

However, in the end it was not meant to be.

Even though the meet was spirited and lively and many personnel best and seasonal best times came out on both sides, the Crusaders came through with a clear win 102 to 79 and Goshen left the Monroe pool looking forward to starting a new win streak against arch rival Warwick on Thursday.

Additionally, Siel Johnson from Chester High School, swimming as an independent swimmer in the meet, qualified for the sectionals in both the 50 free and 100 backstroke in her first meet of the season.

On a side note, Goshen Swim and Dive Coach Ed Kennedy, who has come out of retirement to coach the team, is still actively hoping to recruit any Goshen High school or middle school students who might want to swim on the team.

Coach Kennedy has been coaching high school sports for over four decades and is looking forward to seeing the Goshen swim program flourish.

Please contact the Goshen Athletic department if you are interested in the swim program.