Goshen girls golf looks to continue winning program

Eric Harris, now the head coach for the Goshen High School girls golf program is focused upon continuing the fine, and yes, winning tradition left by his predecessor.

Harris seemingly has the talented, determined and ever improving student athletes on the roster for yet another competitive season on the links for the Gladiators.

Goshen is scheduled to face Warwick Valley on Tuesday, April 21 at Stony Ford Golf Course in Campbell Hall.

“It’s important to acknowledge the 20-plus years Jim Polanis poured into this program,’’ Harris said. “He’s been a great coach, mentor and leader for all things girl’s golf. I’m deeply grateful for his mentorship and advice as I begin this chapter of my coaching career.

“Competitively, our goal is to win matches at an individual level and a team level. We hope to perform well in sections and for our individual golfers to perform well in the state tournament. More importantly, perhaps, we want to continue giving our underclassmen meaningful match experience to help continue growing the program.’’

Key returning varsity experienced student athletes to the team include Isabella Ok (senior), Jillian Pucci (senior) and Mary Ellen Collins (senior).

“Mary Butryn, Amelia Arbizo and Emily Langlitz are all sophomores who have real potential to contribute to our team this season and beyond,’’ Harris said. “Also, Clover Martin, a senior, is back after taking off last season. We have a few more golfers who have already shown tremendous improvement to start the season.’’

The graduating class of 2026 is leading the way for Goshen this spring.

“No matter the sport, great teams are always led by players, especially seniors,’’ Harris said. “To that end all of our seniors—Isabella Ok, Jillian Pucci, Mary Ellen Collins, and Clover Martin—will play valuable roles in demonstrating to our underclassmen a competitive spirit, good sportsmanship, golf etiquette, course management and more.’’

The Gladiators were outstanding in 2025 and want to continue that momentum this season.

“The team was undefeated last season,’’ Harris said. “Huge credit not just to our athletes who are very, very talented, but also to Jim Polanis, he gets a lot of credit for building and shaping this program. We hope to be a contender once again as we return a lot of talented upperclassmen.’’