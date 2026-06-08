Goshen girls golf ends season with 22-0 record

By Josh Lashley

The Goshen High School girls golf program concluded a memorable season with an impressive 22-0 record.

Eric Harris, the head coach for the Gladiators proudly recalls some of the highlight moments for the 2026 girls golf team.

“We had a number of close matches this season,’’ Harris said. “But a few that stand out were close victories against Monroe-Woodbury, Marlboro and Port Jervis-all of whom had multiple talented golfers and competitors.’’

Captains show leadership

Harris spoke highly of senior captains, Isabella Ok, Jillian Pucci and Mary Ellen Collins, saying they helped motivate their younger team members

“Isabella Ok, a senior captain, stood out as one of our most resilient leaders this season,’’ Harris said. “She played in every single match for us and performed at a high level throughout.”

Harris said Pucci “helped a young team navigate the challenges of not just golf as a difficult sport, but also the ins and outs of a golf season.”

Harris also praised Collins’ saying, “her kindness, mentorship and overall nature helped many of our young athletes who were competing in matches for the first time.’’

Golfers continue to learn and improve

Many golfers on the roster showed their ability to learn from mistakes and improve as golfers.

“Amelia Arbizo, Tarunya Balamurali, Mary Butryn, Emily Langlitz, Olivia Jiang, Skylar Mahoney, Riley McGuire, Zoe Panzer, Scarlett Stanly, Maia Vilarreal and Clover Martin all showed tremendous improvement throughout the season,’’ Harris said. “Some of these athletes competed in matches for the first time and all things considered performed at a high level. Others learned the game and are prepared to play a vital role on our team next season.’’

Along with their 22-0 overall record, the Gladiators posted a 13-0 record against league competition. Coach Harris is confident the team can continue that success next season.

“We have a number of golfers who are prepared to step into meaningful roles next season,’’ Harris said. “Our outgoing seniors have paved the road for our team’s success. More than anything, though, our outgoing seniors have led with character and integrity and we’re excited to see those qualities passed on to the future of our program.’’