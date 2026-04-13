Goshen fourth-grader wins state free-throw championship

Bryce Sternkopf of Goshen is the New York State free-throw champion in the Knights of Columbus contest. Bryce competed in the final level of the competition in the boys nine-year-old division held at West Point on April 12, going up against athletes representing upstate and western New York. He made 23 out of 25 free throws to secure the title.

Prior to this final level, and after winning the Hudson Valley region in early March, Bryce won the downstate jurisdictional contest, held in Ossining, which was made up of athletes stretching from Staten Island to Albany. He shot 23 for 25 to advance. Combining every level and advancement throughout the competition, from the first local council start to the final state wide finish, Bryce made 98 out of 115 free throws.