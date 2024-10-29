Goshen football captains get the job done

It’s been said time and again, the football season is indeed a grind regardless of what team or level of the game is being considered.

What can really help through the ups and downs are solid, dependable leaders on the field. The Goshen Central High School football program benefits greatly by the leadership demonstrated by a trio of captains on the roster: Mark McKenna (senior), Enzo Pupo (senior), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (junior).

“The main reason for these players being named captains is for their dedication to the program,” head coach John Stephens said. “They rarely miss any football-related activities during the off season and always have a team-first mentality. All three captains lead by example on and off the field.”

Stephens gave some stats for the players to date: “Mark McKenna is our starting quarterback and has passed for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns so far. Enzo Pupo is one of our leading receivers on offense with more than six touchdowns and 400 yards receiving. Enzo is also our team’s leading tackler on defense and has three interceptions and one touchdown on defense. Ryan Fitzpatrick is our leader on the offensive line as a left tackle.”

Coach Stephens definitely sees the improvements made by each of the captains.

“Each of our captains have grown as leaders on the field and have become the extra coach for the rest of our players,” Stephens said. “Not only do they know their assignments well but they also know what others should be doing and help direct their teammates on the field.”

The captains also lead the way in the classroom.

“Our captains [are] great students in the classroom,” Stephens said. “Enzo and Ryan are part of NHS and take various honors courses.”

The coaching staff is indeed pleased with the ways the captains are able to communicate well with their teammates.

“Each of our captains maintains a positive attitude and competitive mindset throughout the week of practice which helps elevate our other players,” Stephens said.

Through the month of October, the Gladiators had three overall victories. Plenty of student athletes have contributed to those wins.

“Throughout the season, the team names a fourth captain based on how they played in the previous game or how well they did at practice during that week,” Stephens said. “Some of these fourth captains have been Saul Garcia (senior), Jake Giordano (junior), Ryan Svede (junior), Mike Ryan (senior), Jean Louis (senior), and Jack Prochazka (senior).

“Our team consists of many great student athletes that always look to do the right thing. It is a pleasure to be their coach and to see them develop into great young men.”