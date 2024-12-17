Goshen boys’ basketball starts off with a win against Monticello

There seems to be a very positive energy — and rightfully so — surrounding the Goshen High School boys’ basketball program this season. The Gladiators are scheduled to host Washingtonville on Friday, December 20. On Monday, January 6, they have a road game scheduled at Minisink Valley. Goshen toppled Monticello 63-59 on December 9.

“We would love nothing more than to be put in a position where we can compete for Sectionals by earning a playoff berth,” Coach Sal D’Angelo said. D’Angelo knows that the experienced, varsity-tested student-athletes on the team are always reliable.

“We are excited to bring back senior guard Kyle Luong, who is expected to be one of the area’s top scorers this season,” D’Angelo said. “Kyle returns as a captain, looking to help our team improve every day and get us back into the playoffs. Sean Kelly is a freshman guard who continues at the varsity level after getting pulled up as an eighth grader late last season.”

Newcomers to the varsity lineup are likely to make a positive impact this year.

“Junior Ethan Greico is a forward who looks to bring his offensive craftiness and defensive focus to the floor for the Gladiators,” D’Angelo said.

Leadership on the roster is ever present and strong for the Gladiators.

“Captains this year are Jimmy Kelly, Jean Louis, Jake Giordano and Kyle Luong,” D’Angelo said. “Leadership within our program sets the tone with their activity level, attitude and approach to how we do things.”

Goshen is working hard to improve upon their win-loss record from the 2023-2024 season.

“We were 6-14 last year after an injury-riddled season,” D’Angelo said. “Our returning core is excited to improve upon that. I believe our Division will be super competitive. A lot of new young talent is showcased on a lot of the teams (ourselves included). It will be awesome to track their progress and see how the competitive landscape in our Division pans out. It’s anyone’s year.

”Cornwall, Warwick, and Washingtonville all return top talent and will prove to be top-level athletes in our Division. On the Mid-Hudson Athletic League (MHAL) side, defending AA champs Our Lady of Lourdes remains the team to beat.”