Goshen boys 4X400M relay sets school record at nationals

The boys indoor track season concluded last weekend with the boys elite 4x400M relay team traveling to the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals at Virginia Beach March 20 to 22.



The team was led off by sophomore Jayven Hernandez with a fine 53.1 seconds. Hernandez has been locked in of late, and he showed his metal by putting the team within striking distance of the leaders. Hernandez handed off to senior Santos Avila. Avila gave up no ground with a great 51.7-second effort and handed off to junior Logan Diglio. Diglio also split 51.7 seconds, and the team was in striking distance as senior Zadan Thomas took the stick and sped through the anchor leg in 50.1 seconds.



The team placed second in the race and posted the eighth best time in the elite 4x400 championship race in a time of 3:26.74. That time is faster than any Goshen team has run either indoor or outdoor.



The winter season is the longest and hardest season, and when four athletes work hard through the winter months and then produce their best performance on the very last day of the season all in personal records, you have a team full of champions.

After a well-deserved week off, the boys are back and are in a position to inspire the more than 100 boys who have come out for spring track. Given their efforts in practice, it’s safe to say that the future for Goshen Track looks great.