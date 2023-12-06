Goshen alum helps college soccer team win big

Former Goshen High School standout Maegan Allspach recently completed her final season with the women’s soccer team at Misericordia University.

According to the school, Allspach played in 20 matches, including 19 starts. She was named to the All-MAC Freedom second team, College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, and United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV third team. Allspach scored 11 goals. She had a season high of two goals against York (Pa.).

Thanks to Allspach, the Misericordia University Cougars finished with a record of 16-4-1 and captured the MAC Freedom title. The team also qualified for the NCAA DIII Championships.