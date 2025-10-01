Girls swim team tops Wallkill and Middletown

The Goshen girls swim team earned back-to-back wins this week, defeating Wallkill and Middletown bringing its record to 3-2. The Gladiators showcased both depth and momentum, with strong relay finishes, Sec. IX qualifying times, and multiple personal bests across the two meets.

Against Wallkill, Goshen opened with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay, as Grace Matthews, Ellis Rocchio, Keira Albanese, and Zoe Panzer set the tone. Rocchio later placed second in the 200 Free (2:34.25), just ahead of teammate Tasha Zellner-Portela, who hit a personal best at 2:34.73. Alexis Sofia added a first-place finish in the 200 IM (2:41.26 PB).

They also excelled in the 100 Back, where Matthews earned her seventh Sec. IX cut (1:08.79), Jenna Fonda placed second with a time drop of 3.73 seconds, and Ayla Panzer posted a personal best (1:47.45). Adding to the points for the Gladiators included a third-place finish in the 200 Free Relay which consisted of veteran swimmer Ayla Panzer and newcomers Fonda, Lily Rosenthal and Jade Colon.

Traveling to Middletown, the Gladiators again got off to a strong start as divers Kaylee Croughan (236.60) and Jenna Fonda (156.55) went 1–2, with Fonda qualifying for Sections. The swimming section of the meet started with the 200 Medley relay with Zellner-Portela, Roccio, Albanese and Sofia easily securing first place. Matthews later added a win in the 200 Free, followed by Aimee Mancuso in second, while Rhyanne Ruffy clocked a personal-best (2:32.74) in the 200 IM, just ahead of Albanese (2:48.71). Zellner-Portela secured her own Sec. IX cut in the 50 Free with a time of 27.40.

The relays once again sealed the outcome, with Ruffy, Rocchio, Albanese, and Matthews taking first in the 200 Free Relay (1:57.56). Teammates Croughan, Fonda, Cecilia Boesch, and Mancuso grabbed second in 2:07.22, edging Middletown by just over half a second.

With contributions from veterans and newcomers alike, Goshen’s balanced roster proved the difference. The Gladiators will look to build on their 3-2 record as they head into the heart of the season with tough competition coming up with rivals Monroe-Woodbury and Warwick.

The Chester swimmers continue their momentum with Siel Johnson smashing the 50 Free at Middletown with a time of 25.05. Ariel Lopez earned herself a PB for her 50 Free (33.94) during the Wallkill matchup and Charlotte Neuhaus continues to shave time off of her 500 Free for a new personal best (8:06.39) at the Middletown meet.