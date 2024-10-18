Freshman diver qualifies for state competition

As we approach the end of the Goshen girls’ varsity swim season, all eyes were on the divers last week. On Friday, October 11 Valley Central hosted a meet strictly for divers. Over 20 divers attended and competed with 11 dives each. With a score of 478.70, Goshen freshman Kaylee Croughan clinched a second-place finish. Her score also qualified her for the New York State meet (NYSPHSAA) being held in November. This is the second year in a row Croughan has qualified for States in diving. Earlier in the week Croughan completed six dives and easily defeated her opponent from Minisink, finishing with 236.95 points.

The Gladiator swimmers attended two meets during the week and though they did not add any wins to their overall record, they continue to churn out personal bests in many events.

The week started with a match up against Minisink. Swimmers who took home first place included Tasha Zellner-Portela in the 200IM and 100 free, Ellis Rocchio in the 100 breast, and Grace Matthews in the 200 free and 500 free. Tasha Zellner-Portela swam her way into sections with her best time yet in the 100 free. Newcomers Ayla Panzer, Grace Cannariato, and Aimee Mancuso continue to improve, adding personal bests to their lists for 50 free, 100 back and 100 breast, respectively. Veteran swimmer Keira Albanese had a strong second-place finish in the 200IM and also secured a personal best time for this event.

Later in the week the team headed to Cornwall. Highlights from that meet include three Goshen swimmers putting on an impressive show in the 200IM with Tasha Zellner-Portela coming in first followed closely by Keira Albanese. Senior captain Amelie McDonald finished out the event with a personal best. The two Goshen swimmers competing in the 100 fly were Rhyanne Ruffy and Alexis Sofia. They, too, finished first and second, respectively, well ahead of their competition. Swimming 100 back for the first time this season, Grace Matthews finished first and comfortably secured a spot in Sections. Ayla Panzer competed in that event too, shaving another 2.25 seconds off her time, securing a personal best yet again.

With a record of 4-7, the team is remaining positive and looking ahead to two meets this week before the OCIAA Championship on October 24 and 25.