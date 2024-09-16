Crusaders lose to Gladiators

On a warm Thursday afternoon, September 12, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity soccer team traveled to Goshen to battle the Gladiators in a non-league match. The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-1 record after beating Middletown in their last game 2-0. The Gladiators came into the game with a 3-0 record after beating Cornwall 1-0 in their last game.

In the first half the Crusaders had several scoring opportunities but were unable to put one in the net. With 19 minutes left in the first half the Gladiators scored after a throw in and a quick shot from in front to take a 1-0 half time lead.

In the second half the Crusaders pushed the action into the Gladiators’ end of the field but no matter how many scoring opportunities they had, they could not score on the tough Gladiator defense. The Crusaders’ 1-0 loss brings their record to 2-2 for the season.