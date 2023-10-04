Crusaders girls’ soccer comes out ahead

On a cloudy afternoon, the Crusaders hosted the Middies of Middletown in a league game. The Crusaders entered the game with a 7-1-1 record on the season after beating Newburgh in their last game 2-0. The Middies entered the game with a 0-5-1 record, down the season after losing to Newburgh 8-0 in their last game. The Crusaders, currently rank 11th in the state, looked to put the Middies away early and then celebrate the seniors on this year’s team with a ceremony after the game.

They were able to accomplish their first task early in the game when less than 2 minutes into the game Emily Berlinski scored off a nice pass from Natalie Harwood. Then, less than a minute later, Madison Gollinger put the Crusaders up 2-0 with a shot from inside the 18. Next Kate Allen took a pass from Kaylen Baricevic and scored. The Crusaders were rolling now and the score was 3-0.

Right before the half, Grace Gillette put one into the net on a pass from Allen and the Crusaders were in control at the half 4-0. In the second half the Crusaders kept the pressure on, first defenseman Mia Menzzasalma scored on a pass from Baricevic. Then a few minutes later she struck again; this time the pass came from Mariah Incledon and the Crusaders had a 6-0 lead.

Finally, the Crusaders wrapped up their scoring when Madison Magazino put the Crusaders up 7-0 with a pass from Gollinger. Then something positive happened for the luckless Middies; they scored their first goal against the Crusaders in the last seven years — their last goal against the Crusaders was September 14, 2016. The Crusaders 7-1 victory brings their record to 8-1-1. Their next game will be on Thursday when they travel to Kingston to face the Tigers.