Crusaders bowling teams win against Goshen

Central Valley. Both the boys and girls teams had scores of 5-0.

Central Valley /
| 14 Feb 2024 | 09:33
    The six seniors on this year’s boys team: Max Bacsardi, Chris Gagliardi, Dylan Pimenta, Evan Pavignano, Nick Klimek and Chris Adorno. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Breanna Leoce had the high average for the girls with 127. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Chris Gagliardi had the High average for the boys with 197. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On February 6, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls and boys bowling teams held their annual Senior Day celebration at Pin Street in Warwick after their match against Goshen. The Crusaders teams swept the Goshen Gladiator teams by scores of 5-0 and 5-0.

After the match, coaches Chris Vero and Elsie Fugowski presented this year’s six seniors with pins and had them take photos with their parents. This year’s high average for the girls team is Breanna Leoce with a 127 average. Chris Gagliardi had the boys high average with 197.