Craig C. Connell, of Goshen, was awarded the Lance R. Hill Memorial Award at ceremonies held on Tuesday, June 21, at the high school. MrConnell will attend Springfield College where he will play football and major in Physical Therapeutics. He is the son of Joseph Connell. The award was presented by Martha Hill Chase (Goshen, 1959), sister of Lance Hill, and Ted Soto (Goshen, 1972).