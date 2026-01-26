Collins, Croughan making a team impact

It’s a somewhat unique situation when a senior and a freshman are the captains of a high school athletic team. But it does happen – and it appears to be working out very well for the Goshen High School girls basketball program this season.

Senior Mary Ellen ‘MC’ Collins and freshman Ava Croughan are this year’s captains for the Gladiators.

“The coaches do not choose, the team chooses,’’ Goshen head coach Dillon Johnson said. “Everyone votes and answers a set of questions to decide and critically think about who they select.

“We asked them a series of questions like who do you go to about basketball? Who do you go to about life? Who do you go to about school and class? Who do you feel brings the team together when things get tough? Who on the team is the hardest worker? Who leads vocally? Who leads through their actions? Who makes good decisions and helps others make good decisions?’’

Both captains are making positive impacts on the court this year.

“Ava is our leading scorer, leads the team in deflections, steals and assists,’’ Johnson said. “Ava is one of the hardest working and passionate players I have ever had. She pours everything she has into basketball, this team and wears her heart on her sleeve. She’s everything you want in a leader, day in and day out.

“MC is the glue to our team, always bringing everyone together, and helps us be the best we can be day in and day out. MC has been a part of the basketball program all through high school and has been a consistent player who has poured a lot into this program never asking for anything back, she’s the kindest human ever and genuinely always has her teammate’s backs.’’

The ways in which Croughan and Collins have improved as leaders as well as basketball players have been noticeable to the coaching staff.

“I think both ladies have grown to be more vocal and have gained a little in holding others accountable,’’ Johnson said. “The best teams are player led and it’s an area we have taken a huge step in this year.’’

What’s truly important to note is the academic achievements of the captains.

“Both students are Honor Roll students, and they are very high achieving in and out of the classroom,’’ Johnson said.

Coach Johnson is proud of the ways in which both leaders interact with their teammates.

“I’m in the business of building people first and players second,’’ Johnson said. “These ladies are always giving their all and doing whatever their job is as best they can do it. They ask the same of the girls around them and I think they make our team better as a whole but this has helped develop them and improve their lives for the future. I put a lot on my captains and it’s not an easy task, but they have risen to the challenge and exceeded my expectations.’’

Other team members have contributed to the victories Goshen has earned thus far this winter.

“I have to say from a leadership standpoint we have Drea Kelly, who is naturally someone that commands a room,’’ Johnson said. “She’s always the one to break us out of a huddle, bring the girls in to talk to them, defend a teammate and hold others accountable. She’s been a defensive presence that is irreplaceable for us. Others to be mentioned are Addi Freiberger, Maeve Doody and Jayda Reaves, who are all playing a lot of minutes and have really bought into what we are trying to build here.”

The Gladiators are scheduled to host Valley Central on Monday, Feb. 2.