Chester’s varsity baseball, softball teams celebrate a great season

Chester Academy’s varsity baseball and softball teams each had amazing seasons this year, with both teams winning their respective OCIAA division championships. The varsity baseball team had an overall record of 16-5 while the softball team’s record was 15-6.

The JV baseball and softball teams also performed well, with overall season records of 12-3 and 11-6, respectively. In addition, the school’s modified baseball team had a record of 12-1 for the season.

The school district also celebrated its 2024 OCIAA scholar-athletes: Nina Melone and Andre Jenkins. To meet the selection criteria for this honor, students must be among the top 20% of their class, play at least one varsity sport in an above-average capacity, and exhibit outstanding citizenship.

In addition to the players, the school’s director of physical education and athletics, Michael Doucette, was also honored for achieving the 188th win of his career back in April

“It’s amazing to reach this milestone and get so much recognition,” said Doucette. “But as much as it means to me, I would trade all of that to get the kids a Section IX title or a NYS title run!”