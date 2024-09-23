Chester girls’ soccer captains ready for a strong season

In the realm of sports, trust in one’s teammates is vital to the success of any team. This season, student athletes on the roster and the coaching staff know that they can put their trust in the senior captains of Chester Academy’s girls’ soccer program — Ashley Aucancela, Steph Clark, and Hannah Thonus.

“As a coach I look for captains by not only what they bring on the field, but the qualities they show off the field as well,” Chester Head Coach Robert Alonso said. “These three show the leadership, sportsmanship, and passion needed to take on the captain role.

He added, “Even though I look for all my players to be leaders, these girls really take on the role well. They bring the energy and passion we are looking for in games and practices and set the standard for the rest to follow. The hard work they put in is reflected by their performances. They also lead with experience being two- and three-year varsity starters.”

While it’s still early in the season, the captains have already managed to make their presence felt in a positive way on the field.

“[Through the first two games] so far this season, Steph Clark our goalie, has one clean sheet and 23 saves in those two games, and Hannah Thonus had one assist,” Alonso said.

Coach Alonso is proud to see the improvements made by each of the captains to become more well-rounded soccer players.

“I have seen a great jump in each of these players’ technical abilities on ball, as well as game sense, which I value a lot as a player,” Alonso said. “They were working hard from even before the season began at offseason workouts throughout the summer. Soccer is a very technical game. You need to play with your head as much as you do feet. To go along with the improved foot skill, they have really progressed with the mental part of the game in understanding spacing, movement on and off the ball, and other aspects which help further their game.”

According to Alonso, Thonus, Clark and Aucancela are very dedicated where it counts the most — in the classroom.

“All three are High Honor Roll students,” Alonso said.

The meaningful interaction between the captains and their teammates is indeed a positive factor for the Hambletonians.

“Leading by example is huge part of building a good and healthy team culture,” Alonso said. “These three do just that. They bring encouragement and positivity the rest of the team can feed off of. They also help with the development of the younger players on the team, explaining and demonstrating skills and information during drills.”

Several student athletes have already contributed forcefully for the Hambletonians on the pitch thus far this year. “Zoe Arnett (midfield) is our leading scorer so far this season with two goals,” Alonso said. “Kutemba Chilufya (defense) has been vital at right back for us in winning possession back and springing forward our counter attack.”

Chester girls’ varsity soccer will play a league game against S.S. Seward on Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Seward Soccer Complex.