Chester girls’ basketball gets ready for the season

With a roster filled with experienced student athletes looking to improve each and every day on the court, along with talented newcomers to the varsity level, the Chester Academy girls’ basketball program is set for the 2024-2025 season.

Chester has well-earned confidence that they compete and be contenders this year.

Among the top returning players for the Hambletonians include Jemma Bastian (forward, senior), Allison Teshome (guard, senior), Annie Rusich (guard, senior), Stephanie Clark (center, senior), Megan Flynn (guard, senior), and Brooke Battiato (forward and center, junior).

Promising newcomers hoping to make a positive impression on the varsity roster include Carlie Cambria (senior, forward) and Alyssa Rojas (sophomore, guard).

“All of our returning players will lead as a group,” Chester Academy Head Coach Kerry Hannifan said. “They all play very unselfishly and work extremely hard on defense. They truly do not care who gets the most points, or has the most success from game to game. Our chemistry is one of our strong points. Each returning player brings a strength that fits well into the group.”

Chester tallied a winning overall record of 11-9 last season and feel they can be a top team in their Division this season.

“I believe they can be one of the very few girls’ teams to win a Division championship this year and win close to 15 games,” Hannifan said. “We did win a couple Division championships in the last five years under Coach Lindsey Rock, but have very few in the last few decades.”

There are some very good teams that the Hambletonians will meet on the court this winter.

“Last year, Sullivan West and O’Neill were the top two teams,” Hannifan said. “I feel we are better this year and could easily be in the top two [in the Division] this year.”

Chester is scheduled to host Sullivan West on January 10 and travel for a rematch on January 15.

”This team is an absolute pleasure to coach,” Hannifan said. “They all pick each other up and encourage any successes.”