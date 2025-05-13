Captains lead the way for Chester track and field

Chester Academy’s track and field team is off and running this spring thanks, in part, to leaders like senior Parker Pawliske and juniors Jace Walker, Michael Catalano, Zia Ohene and Chloe Brown.

“Parker Pawliske is very even and organized, always practicing and working hard,” said Joseph Morrill, who coaches the team alongside Patricia Ganz. “Jace Walker’s peers look to him in the throwing squad for pointers and advice as he is calm under pressure and always willing to help. Michael Catalano is trustworthy and has lots of experience, always looking for how he can help his peers out and be a leader on the team.”

The triumphs that Chester track and field have earned this spring takes a total team effort, as the Hambletonians are scheduled to compete at the Section IX Championships at Warwick Valley High School starting on Friday, May 30.

“Zia has an unbelievable work ethic and Chloe Brown helps her younger peers learn the ropes and improve,” Morrill said. “She’s a leader the coaches can rely on to be an example on the team.”

According to the coach, some of the season’s highlights include:

• Pawliske transitioned to mid-distance this season and was a member of a 4 by 400 relay team that won third at the Tri-Valley Invitational.

• Ohene came in third in both the 400-meter run and as a member of a relay team for the mixed 4 by 400-meter relay at the Goshen Trotters Track Carnival. She has personal records in the 100-meter race at 14.04 and the 400 meters at 55.54 and was on a 4 by 100 relay team that won third place at the Tri-Valley Invitational.

• Walker, who has consistently led the Chester boys’ throwers, achieved his season record with 94-feet 3-inches.

• Zoe Arnett, a junior, began the season with a difficult injury after making Nationals in Oregon the prior two years. Yet, she keeps track of equipment and helps with filming and pictures.