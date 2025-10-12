Captains lead the way for Burke football

When it comes down to it, there really are no easy games in the sport of football. Even if the score is lopsided at the end of the game, there’s still a real struggle play by play and series by series.

That’s why it’s very important to have steady leadership - not only emanating from the coaching staff, but from the leaders competing on the field as well.

This season, the Burke Catholic High School football program has several captains who are helping to guide their teammates in a positive direction.

The 2025 captains for the Eagles are Tim Brogan (senior, quarterback), Joe Cuebas (senior, wide receiver and defensive back), Lucas Rodriguez-Lopez (junior, quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back), Danny Benzinger (junior, running back, tight end and linebacker), and Marco Langley (junior, wide receiver and defensive back).

“Our captains are selected by the team,’’ Burke Catholic head coach Aaron Hasbrouck said. “At the end of the previous season the team selects who they feel are the best leaders both on and off the field for the next season.

“Unfortunately our senior quarterback Tim Brogan suffered a bad injury in the second week of the season requiring surgery, prior to that he was one of the leading quarterbacks in the Section for passing. Danny Benzinger is one of the leading tacklers currently in Sec. IX.’’

The coaching staff has witnessed the captains consistently become more capable leaders.

“[They have improved by] developing their roles as leaders of the team and being the voice that others look to for guidance,’’ Hasbrouck said.

Hasbrouck added that he is proud to state that academics is a top priority not only for the captains, but all of the student athletes on the Eagles’ roster.

“All of our captains and are entire team do very well academically,’’ Hasbrouck said. “We have been recognized as a scholar athlete team for the entirety that I have been the coach here at Burke Catholic, and our school was recognized as a school of distinction meaning all sports teams had an overall average of a 90 or above.’’

Something that encourages the coaching staff is the constructive interactions between the captains and their teammates.

“They are the tone setters for the team at practice and help younger teammates to know the energy and speed needed to practice and compete at a high level,’’ Hasbrouck said.

Through Oct. 11, Burke Catholic has had two victories.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Spackenkill on Saturday, Oct. 18.

“We are a very young team,’’ Hasbrouck said. “Our sophomores and juniors are playing a huge role for the team this season and for the future.’’