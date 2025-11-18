Arnett sets personal record at state meet

Cross-country athlete Zoe Arnett, who finished 9th at the Section IX Championships earlier this month, set a personal best of 21:03.8 at the NYSPHAA state meet finishing 43rd out of 115 runners competing in the 5K race.

Arnett is a senior at Chester Academy but competes on S.S. Seward’s cross country team. She is also on the soccer and track teams.

”As a two sport athlete, Zoe always gave maximum effort at practice and in competition to make sure that she is in the condition necessary to compete at the top level of the sport,” said cross-country coach William Couture.

“I am very proud of Zoe and her impressive accomplishment qualifying for the NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships,” Mike Doucette, Chester Union Free School District’s Athletic Director said. “Zoe’s dedication to both sports, in addition to her accomplishments in the classroom, is a testament to her hard work and dedication.”