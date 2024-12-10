A look at the Goshen girls’ basketball team

Dillon Johnson may be in his first year as the head coach for the Goshen High School girls’ basketball program, but be assured that he is quite familiar with what the Gladiators are capable of on the court.

Johnson was the JV coach for Goshen for three years prior to the 2024-2025 season.

The Gladiators are scheduled to host Warwick on December 16.

“One of the top athletes returning from last year’s team is Mia Antolino,” Johnson said. “She is a guard and is looking to build off a successful first portion of the season last year before being shut down due to an ankle injury. She is a senior. Along with Mia, we have a player returning from a year off, who is also a senior and plays the guard position — Julia Griffin. As for promising newcomers, we have some young players that we have brought up as part of our rebuild. Ava Croughan is a point guard and Maeve Doody is a guard/forward and they are both in the eighth grade. We are also adding Drea Kelly as a forward/center in ninth grade.”

Leadership on the roster will be a major key to success for Goshen this winter. “Returning players are often the players we look toward to lead and help our newcomers develop,” Johnson said. “Meghan Doody, who is out with a torn ACL, is a four-year varsity player and offers a ton of leadership and experience to these girls. Mia is also someone who has been at the varsity level in basketball and softball and the other players often look to. Outside of these two ladies, I hope we find and push some others into leadership roles. There is nothing quite like having a vocal leader on the floor that helps teams gel and perform at a high level.”

Steady improvement as a team and from individual student athletes is very important to Coach Johnson.

“Obviously the biggest thing is I want each and every one of these girls to get better every day,” Johnson said. “I am aiming to not only develop and establish a winning culture but I am aiming to foster an environment that leads to good athletes, good students and great humans. Every year our goal should always be to make playoffs at the bare minimum.”

The Gladiators are hoping to improve upon their win-loss record from the 2023-2024 season.

“If we continue to progress and enjoy what we are doing, we are going to surprise some people. What I can tell you is that in order to build a winning culture you have to win.”

Johnson noted that Goshen is in a very competitive division, and said the two teams to beat are Cornwall and Warwick.

“Jim O’Brien has headed a historically sound basketball program that is always at the top. Dan Lang over in Cornwall has really got his girls to buy into his systems.”

Looking ahead, Johnson said, “I want to again mention this is my first year heading the program and am so very honored and excited to have this opportunity. We are looking to put some excitement, love, and passion back into the Goshen girls’ basketball program.”