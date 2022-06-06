Pull a plane for a fundraiser

The second Pull the Plane event challenges teams of 20 to pull a UPS plane across 50 feet at Stewart International Airport, each raising $200 with their efforts.

Presented by United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, UPS and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, this fundraiser aims to be a team-building, family-friendly event while supporting United Way’s work in communities.

To sign up, go to www.pulltheplane.org to register--the $20 registration fee counts toward the $200 per person fundraising goal. A $20 registration fee and your agreement to raise $200 is required at the time of registration. Each registrant will receive a personalized fundraising page that can be shared on social media and a participant toolkit that provides information about the event, including helpful fundraising success tips.

Ages 13 and up can participate. If you don’t have 20 people, your group can be added to other small groups. Prizes will be awarded to the top fundraisers, as well as to the team that pulls the UPS plane fastest over a distance of fifty feet. There will be food trucks and entertainment. K104 will be broadcasting live from Pull the Plane as one of the media sponsors.