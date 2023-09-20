Orange County to hold Fentanyl Awareness and Narcan training event

On September 29, the Orange County government will be holding a Fentanyl Awareness presentation and panel discussion, followed by training in the use of Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and Orange County Department of Mental Health Commissioner Darcie Miller will be joined by experts in the field of opioids to speak and participate in the panel discussion.

According to the county, the presentation will address what fentanyl and Narcan (naloxone) are, how naloxone works to save lives and the resources available in the community for prevention, treatment and recovery. After the presentation, a session will be held to train people on how to use Narcan. Members of the public can register for one or both the presentation and the training session. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The event is hosted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health HEALing Communities Study, the Ramapo Catskill Library System, SUNY Orange, the Orange County Department of Mental Health and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

“Fentanyl is killing people every day,” said District Attorney Hoovler. “Addressing the scourge of opioids is a herculean task, which requires the coordinated efforts of mental health professionals, doctors, law enforcement and the public. Narcan can and does save lives and it is important for members of the public to be aware about how to use it in the event it is ever needed. I am proud to join together with our partners to fight the opioid epidemic, and the fight begins with awareness. Please register and join us to learn more on this important subject that affects us all.”

Additional information can be found at healtogetherny.org/orange. To register for this event, visit the following link: bit.ly/45YI6Ua.