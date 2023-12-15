Orange County provides winter safety and preparation tips

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Commissioner of Emergency Services Peter J. Cirigliano II encourage residents to begin preparing for winter, which officially begins on December 21.

“Severe winter weather conditions often arrive early in Orange County,” Neuhaus said. “It is important to start preparing for the upcoming season and the potential weather hazards that accompany it now. I encourage everyone to take steps today to prepare for potential winter weather emergencies. I also remind all to check on our elderly neighbors, friends, and relatives to make sure that they have the supplies and medications they may need.”

Cirigliano said that the first steps residents can take are to review their family emergency plan, determine what supplies they should have stored to be prepared for any emergency, and be aware of local weather conditions.

“In preparation for the winter storm season, I strongly encourage the public to create an emergency kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, and important documents,” Cirigliano said. “Develop a family communication plan, stay informed through weather updates, and secure outdoor items to prevent damage. Motor vehicle accidents drastically increase during inclement weather. For the safety of you and your family, please remember to avoid unnecessary travel on our roadways during hazardous weather conditions.”

NY-ALERT

As part of the county’s winter tips, Neuhaus’s also reminded residents of the state’s all-hazards alert and notification system. To subscribe to this free service, visit alert.ny.gov. If you do not have internet access, you may still sign up for NY-ALERT by calling 1-888-697-6972. In addition, 511 New York (511ny.org) provides up-to-the-minute traffic and transit information for commuters and travelers, offering information 24 hours a day, seven days a week about transportation services and road conditions throughout New York State.

Be prepared

Neuhaus urged residents to use caution and read all directions when using alternate heating sources such as kerosene heaters, wood and pellet stoves, and fireplaces, and make sure that they are in good working condition. Proper ventilation is critical and generators should only be operated outdoors.

According to Cirigliano, a primary concern during the winter months is the potential loss of heat, power, and telephone service, and a resulting shortage of supplies if storm conditions continue for more than a day. He said that residents should always have the following items available:

In the event of a power or heat outage, up-to-date shelter information can be found by calling the United Way’s 2-1-1 service.

For more information about storm preparation efforts in Orange County as well as current weather advisories, visit the Division of Emergency Management’s website at orangecountygov.com, or its Facebook page at “OrangeCountyEmergencyManagement.”