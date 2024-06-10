x
Thanks for Monarch Village support

Warwick /
| 10 Jun 2024 | 03:42

    The Monarch Village USA committee and all our wonderful pollinators would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the following for their dedication, enthusiasm and hard work over the past year in creating educational exhibits and pollinator gardens at our schools and Stanley Deming Park’s Mistucky Creek leading up to our June 1, 2024, First Annual Monarch Village USA Fest.

    Beekeeper Ryan Muehlbauer

    Family, friends and our beloved Warwick community

    Future Farmers of America

    Landmark Inn

    Michael Newhard

    National Garden Club

    Orange Environment/Hudson Valley Pollinator Project

    Student Council

    Sustainable Warwick

    Village of Warwick

    Village of Warwick DPW

    Wadeson’s

    Warwick Press

    Warwick Valley Central School District students, teachers, staff, principals, custodians

    Warwick Valley Gardeners

    Warwick Valley Winery

    ”Butterflies are free to fly” — Elton John.

    The Monarch Village USA committee: Abbey Ashley, Betsy & Jim Bowes, Maxwell Henry Bogdanowicz (our two-year-old nature lover), and Kathy Cerkvenik

    Warwick