Thanks for Monarch Village support

The Monarch Village USA committee and all our wonderful pollinators would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the following for their dedication, enthusiasm and hard work over the past year in creating educational exhibits and pollinator gardens at our schools and Stanley Deming Park’s Mistucky Creek leading up to our June 1, 2024, First Annual Monarch Village USA Fest.
Beekeeper Ryan Muehlbauer
Family, friends and our beloved Warwick community
Future Farmers of America
Landmark Inn
Michael Newhard
National Garden Club
Orange Environment/Hudson Valley Pollinator Project
Student Council
Sustainable Warwick
Village of Warwick
Village of Warwick DPW
Wadeson’s
Warwick Press
Warwick Valley Central School District students, teachers, staff, principals, custodians
Warwick Valley Gardeners
Warwick Valley Winery
”Butterflies are free to fly” — Elton John.
The Monarch Village USA committee: Abbey Ashley, Betsy & Jim Bowes, Maxwell Henry Bogdanowicz (our two-year-old nature lover), and Kathy Cerkvenik
Warwick