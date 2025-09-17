x
Loan, grants available to protect homes from water damage

Environment. Help is available for homeowners with property at risk of flooding or who have water damage from flooding.

New York State
| 17 Sep 2025 | 06:37
Through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, a loan/grant program of up to $50,000 is available to help homeowners at risk of flooding or who have sustained property damage due to heavy rainfalls or other flooding events.

Low- to moderate-income residents who live in owner-occupied, one- to four-unit buildings are eligible to apply.

Projects can include repairing flood damage, floodproofing interior systems, elevating electrical equipment and improvements such as high-efficiency windows and insultation to walls and/or ceilings.

For more information on how to apply, log onto https://shorturl.at/heVYY.